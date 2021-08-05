Advertisement

West African Cobra missing in Texas city

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A dangerous, venomous snake is missing near Fort Worth, Texas.

The owner had a permit for the West African Banded Cobra.

Grand Prairie Police say the person reported the animal missing from its enclosure Tuesday evening.

The fire department alerted area hospitals -- so they’ll be ready to treat potential snake bites.

Police want people to call 9-1-1 if they see the snake -- but not try to capture it.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Susan of Beeville
South Texas resident hits jackpot at Lucky Eagle Casino
Forklift accident reported at warehouse
Young man injured in forklift accident on Unitec Dr.
Fatal accident on Loop 20
Update: Accident on Loop 20 claims life of young woman
Former store employee arrested
Man accused of stealing thousands of dollars of merchandise from store
Police reveals identity of victim of fatal accident
Police reveals identity of victim of fatal accident

Latest News

City of Laredo Mayor, Pete Sáenz
Laredo Mayor signs Declaration of Local Disaster
Laredo Declaration of Local Disaster
Laredo Declaration of Local Disaster
24-year-old Jesus Abraham Vallejo
Man wanted for pulling gun on woman
Van crash kills 10 suspected undocumented migrants
Van carrying 29 passengers kills 10 in crash with passengers believed to be undocumented immigrants