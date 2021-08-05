West African Cobra missing in Texas city
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A dangerous, venomous snake is missing near Fort Worth, Texas.
The owner had a permit for the West African Banded Cobra.
Grand Prairie Police say the person reported the animal missing from its enclosure Tuesday evening.
The fire department alerted area hospitals -- so they’ll be ready to treat potential snake bites.
Police want people to call 9-1-1 if they see the snake -- but not try to capture it.
