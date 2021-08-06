Advertisement

Agents arrest gang member during human smuggling attempt

By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents foiled a human smuggling attempt that led to the arrest of a Mexican gang member.

The incident happened on Wednesday afternoon when agents followed a Grey Ford F-350 through a private ranch.

Agents arrived and noticed that several locks on the gates had been cut.

After a thorough search, agents found the truck abandoned in the mud and noticed foot signs all around.

Agents were able to apprehend nine undocumented immigrants, one of which was a Mexican Mafia Gang member.

Record checks revealed that the truck was reported stolen out of San Antonio.

