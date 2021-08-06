Advertisement

Agents arrest two criminals

Miguel Angel Alcaraz-Beltran and Cristian Manuel Campos-Fabian
Miguel Angel Alcaraz-Beltran and Cristian Manuel Campos-Fabian(Border Patrol)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents arrested a couple of criminals during two separate smuggling busts.

Agents arrested 40-year-old Miguel Angel Alcaraz-Beltran and Cristian Manuel Campos-Fabian within the span of 24 hours.

Alcaraz-Beltran was arrested after agents discovered a group of 11 undocumented immigrants walking in the brush.

Record checks revealed he had been convicted of murder and was sentenced to 17 years in prison by Austin Police.

Campos-Fabian, was one of 10 arrested in southwest of Freer, Texas. Record checks revealed the Salvadoran was convicted of felony sexual assault and was sentenced to 18 months in prison in Miami.

Both criminals and the undocumented immigrants were taken into custody.

