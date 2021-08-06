Agents rescue individuals from grain hopper railcars

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents discovered nearly two dozen undocumented immigrants inside a grain hopper railcar.

The incident happened on Aug. 5 during the late morning hours when agents responded to several 911 calls from individuals on a train near Hebbronville.

While conducting an inspection, agents found three undocumented immigrants inside a grain hopper and arrested 20 others that were in the area.

One of the individuals attempted to flee on foot into the brush but was apprehended and in need of medical assistance.

All were determined to be from Mexico and El Salvador.

