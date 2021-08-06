Advertisement

Agents rescue individuals from grain hopper railcars

Agents rescue individuals from grain hopper train
Agents rescue individuals from grain hopper train(Border Patrol)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents discovered nearly two dozen undocumented immigrants inside a grain hopper railcar.

The incident happened on Aug. 5 during the late morning hours when agents responded to several 911 calls from individuals on a train near Hebbronville.

While conducting an inspection, agents found three undocumented immigrants inside a grain hopper and arrested 20 others that were in the area.

One of the individuals attempted to flee on foot into the brush but was apprehended and in need of medical assistance.

All were determined to be from Mexico and El Salvador.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Van crash kills 10 suspected undocumented migrants
Van carrying 29 passengers kills 10 in crash as passengers in car believed to be undocumented immigrants
Mayor Sylvester Turner
Houston reinstates mask mandate for city
Susan of Beeville
South Texas resident hits jackpot at Lucky Eagle Casino
Heavy police presence reported at Walmart
Heavy police presence reported at Walmart
24-year-old Jesus Abraham Vallejo
Man wanted for pulling gun on woman

Latest News

Car crashes into backyard pool
Car crashes into backyard pool and flees on foot
Simone and Jordan return home from the Olympics
Simone Biles returns home to Texas
Patients can receive in-home monoclonal therapy
Monoclonal anti-body therapy available for COVID-19 patients
Simone and Jordan return home from the Olympics
Simone Biles returns home to Texas