American Airlines makes TikTok access free on select flights

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - American Airlines is taking TikTok to new heights with free in-flight access for passengers.

The carrier has added the popular social media platform to its roster of free in-flight offerings.

People on select flights can get 30 minutes of free access without purchasing wi-fi.

It’s through a partnership with Viasat – a global communications company.

The purpose is to better understand what kind of content passengers want during their in-flight experience.

To use the service – make sure your phone is in airplane mode – connect to the plane’s wi-fi portal – then click on the TikTok app for free access to the platform.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.