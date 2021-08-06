Back-to-school spending causing stress for parents

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Back to school spending will be up and more than half will do their shopping in-store.

That’s according to the findings of a new “Retail-Me-Not” survey.

Fifty-two percent say they’ll return to stores this year while 48% plan to do their back-to-school shopping online.

The survey found consumers are prepared to spend a little more than $1,300 on a range of products.

The lion’s share going to electronics, clothes, shoes, and school supplies.

Parents say they are stressed about finding everything on time, how much it will cost, and doing it safely as the Delta variant rages.

