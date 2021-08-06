Advertisement

Border Patrol to stop transferring migrants to local shelters

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is no longer moving forward with its lawsuit against the federal government.

During a special called city council meeting, Mayor Pete Saenz announced an agreement was made with the federal government outside of the court room.

That agreement was that Border Patrol will stop transferring migrants to our local shelters, which are over capacity.

In return, the city agreed to arrange and pay to transport the migrants to other cities in Texas.

Saenz says once migrants are processed they will be taken to a staging area, leased by the City of Laredo.

From there, transportation departures will leave throughout the day.

The money to pay for this transportation will come from everyone who pays city taxes, at a cost of about $7,000 to $8,000 a day.

Based on this arrangement, Mayor Saenz says the lawsuit the city filed back in July against the federal government is no longer needed.

While he acknowledged the financial deal cannot go on for several weeks, he said for now it’s the best option that will buy them some time.

