Car crashes into backyard pool and flees on foot

HOUSTON, TX. (KGNS) -Authorities in the Houston area are searching for a carjacker who crashed into a backyard pool before fleeing on very wet feet.

Sky-high video shows the sunken SUV in a family’s pool in Harris County.

The vehicle landed in the pool after the driver crashed through the fence overnight, trying to flee sheriff’s deputies after stealing the s-u-v at gunpoint.

The driver fled, leaving a passenger behind in the submerged vehicle.

Deputies were able to rescue that passenger.

There’s no word on any injuries, but deputies say that person is being detained.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.