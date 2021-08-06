Advertisement

Car crashes into backyard pool and flees on foot

Aug. 6, 2021
HOUSTON, TX. (KGNS) -Authorities in the Houston area are searching for a carjacker who crashed into a backyard pool before fleeing on very wet feet.

Sky-high video shows the sunken SUV in a family’s pool in Harris County.

The vehicle landed in the pool after the driver crashed through the fence overnight, trying to flee sheriff’s deputies after stealing the s-u-v at gunpoint.

The driver fled, leaving a passenger behind in the submerged vehicle.

Deputies were able to rescue that passenger.

There’s no word on any injuries, but deputies say that person is being detained.

