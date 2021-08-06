Advertisement

CBP agents to start wearing body cameras

By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 11:07 AM CDT
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Federal agents with U.S. Customs and Border Protection will soon be wearing state-of-the art equipment that will enhance its policing practice and reinforce trust and transparency.

CBP has announced that it will start providing officers with body-cameras to wear when they are out on the field.

The deployment of body cameras is a first step toward a broader implementation and will allow CBP to roll out the program to additional personnel.

Body cameras are part of the agency’s new incident-driven video recording system program which records and stores video and audio to support the agency’s mission.

Acting Commissioner for CBP, Troy Miller says, “Our agents and officers serve the public and protect our borders every day with great skill and professionalism. Providing them with state-of-the-art technology and tools like body-worn cameras will support their work and provide greater transparency into interactions between CBP officers and agents and the public.”

The agency expects to deploy roughly 6,000 cameras by the end of the year.

