Advertisement

Driscoll Health Plan and LISD to hold back to school clinic

LISD to hold back to school clinic
LISD to hold back to school clinic(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 5:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Driscoll Health Plan is continuing to get kids ready to go back to the classrooms with its back-to-school health clinic.

On Friday, morning, Driscoll and LISD officials will be out at the Veterans Field Parking lot issuing immunizations and COVID-19 vaccines to students who qualify.

Driscoll will also be giving out free backpacks and school supplies while supplies last.

The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the 2200 block of Santa Maria.

For more information you can call 956-728-6330.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Van crash kills 10 suspected undocumented migrants
Van carrying 29 passengers kills 10 in crash as passengers in car believed to be undocumented immigrants
Susan of Beeville
South Texas resident hits jackpot at Lucky Eagle Casino
Heavy police presence reported at Walmart
Heavy police presence reported at Walmart
Mayor Sylvester Turner
Houston reinstates mask mandate for city
24-year-old Jesus Abraham Vallejo
Man wanted for pulling gun on woman

Latest News

File photo
Saturday cycling event seeks to honor biking advocate
Judge to donate shoes to kids at Boys & Girls Club
Agents arrest gang member during human smuggling attempt
Agents arrest gang member during human smuggling attempt
Last chance for rain
When it rains it pours