Driscoll Health Plan and LISD to hold back to school clinic

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Driscoll Health Plan is continuing to get kids ready to go back to the classrooms with its back-to-school health clinic.

On Friday, morning, Driscoll and LISD officials will be out at the Veterans Field Parking lot issuing immunizations and COVID-19 vaccines to students who qualify.

Driscoll will also be giving out free backpacks and school supplies while supplies last.

The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the 2200 block of Santa Maria.

For more information you can call 956-728-6330.

