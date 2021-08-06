Driscoll Health Plan and LISD to hold back to school clinic
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 5:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Driscoll Health Plan is continuing to get kids ready to go back to the classrooms with its back-to-school health clinic.
On Friday, morning, Driscoll and LISD officials will be out at the Veterans Field Parking lot issuing immunizations and COVID-19 vaccines to students who qualify.
Driscoll will also be giving out free backpacks and school supplies while supplies last.
The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the 2200 block of Santa Maria.
For more information you can call 956-728-6330.
Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.