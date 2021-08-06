Fire at family’s home causes road closures

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A fire at a home broke out on Friday afternoon.

The Laredo Fire Department arrived to the 3800 block of Cedar Avenue to see smoke and flames coming from the two story house.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire with no injuries and the family was able to escape with their pets.

AEP was also called to the scene as the fire may be suspected to come from a short circuit, but the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

American Red Cross was also called to help the family affected by this tragic event.

Several road closures were reported because of the fire, including: Cedar and Travis, Logan and Saunders, Lexington and Saunders, and Lexington and Olive.

