Advertisement

Fire at family’s home causes road closures

By Max Fernandez
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A fire at a home broke out on Friday afternoon.

The Laredo Fire Department arrived to the 3800 block of Cedar Avenue to see smoke and flames coming from the two story house.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire with no injuries and the family was able to escape with their pets.

AEP was also called to the scene as the fire may be suspected to come from a short circuit, but the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

American Red Cross was also called to help the family affected by this tragic event.

Several road closures were reported because of the fire, including: Cedar and Travis, Logan and Saunders, Lexington and Saunders, and Lexington and Olive.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Van crash kills 10 suspected undocumented migrants
Van carrying 29 passengers kills 10 in crash as passengers in car believed to be undocumented immigrants
Mayor Sylvester Turner
Houston reinstates mask mandate for city
Susan of Beeville
South Texas resident hits jackpot at Lucky Eagle Casino
Heavy police presence reported at Walmart
Heavy police presence reported at Walmart
24-year-old Jesus Abraham Vallejo
Man wanted for pulling gun on woman

Latest News

Teenager sent to hospital after accident with trailer
Teenager sent to hospital after accident with trailer
Fire at family’s home causes road closures
LISD holds back to school health event
LISD holds back to school health event
LISD back to school fair