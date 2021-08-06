Advertisement

Friday night eats: Grab some tacos and smoked drinks!

By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - There’s a new kind of restaurant that’s serving up more than your average tacos and drinks!

El Puesto is one of Laredo’s newest eateries that is located on 1401 Jacaman Road.

The restaurant is adding a whole new way to grub whether its by serving extra large burritos or smoked drinks.

Stop by and get your grub on!

For more information you can call

