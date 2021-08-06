Advertisement

Heatwave cuts ribbon for new Chick-Fil-A restaurant

By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -We can now eat more chicken at the new and improved Chick-Fil-A.

Our own Richard Heatwave Berler was on hand to cut the ribbon at the new restaurant over on San Dario Avenue.

The new restaurant is actually the relocation of the drive through restaurant that used to be on McPherson Road.

Heatwave was joined by several local leaders and members of the community to help open a spot that’s going to be pretty popular and busy.

