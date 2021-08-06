Advertisement

It’s International Beer Day!

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Grab a cold one and cheers with some friends today.

It’s not just the start of the weekend, but also it’s International Beer Day!

Whether it’s a pale ale, pilsner, porter, or stout, go ahead and raise a glass.

International Beer Day dates back to 2008.

The holiday always falls on the first friday in August because it’s hot in so many parts of the world.

And who doesn’t want a cold beer on a hot day?

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Van crash kills 10 suspected undocumented migrants
Van carrying 29 passengers kills 10 in crash as passengers in car believed to be undocumented immigrants
Mayor Sylvester Turner
Houston reinstates mask mandate for city
Susan of Beeville
South Texas resident hits jackpot at Lucky Eagle Casino
Heavy police presence reported at Walmart
Heavy police presence reported at Walmart
24-year-old Jesus Abraham Vallejo
Man wanted for pulling gun on woman

Latest News

CBP officers to wear body cameras
CBP agents to start wearing body cameras
TAMIU receives nearly $32 million in federal funds
American Airlines makes TikTok access free on select flights
American Airlines free TikTok access
American Airlines TikTok
Back-to-school spending causing stress for parents