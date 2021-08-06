Judge to donate shoes to kids at Boys & Girls Club

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Several local students will be heading back to school with some new kicks thanks to a local judge.

Justice of the Peace Precinct One, Judge Juan Paz will be at the Boys and Girls Club on Moctezuma Street

Judge Paz will donate a total of 150 tennis shoes to al the children that are attending the northwest Boys and Girls Club on a regular basis.

The judge says the boys and girls club has provided a safe place for children to exercise and build character and it has helped developed children into good responsible adults.

That event will take place on Friday at 10 a.m. at the Boys and Girls Club.

