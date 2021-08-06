Advertisement

Laredo native to run for Texas’ 28th Congressional District

By Max Fernandez
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Texas’ 28th Congressional District covers Atascosa, McMullen, Starr, Webb and Zapata counties along with areas of Bexar, Hidalgo, Las Salle and Wilson counties.

Currently, Henry Cuellar remains in office, but a former candidate wants her hat to remain in the ring.

“I became an attorney because I wanted to be an advocate for people that look like me and my family.”

Laredo born, Jessica Cisneros wants to represent the area she was raised in and feels it’s under served.

“I’m an immigration and human rights attorney. I know the in’s and out’s of the system. I think the way we are approaching this right now isn’t the correct way to do so, and the actual number of migrants that are coming to the U.S.... first off, they have always been coming. Immigration isn’t something that happened when Joe Biden took office over the past few years. We’ve always been receiving migrants.”

In District 28, we are still looking at various problems, especially with those dealing with illegal crossings, but Cisneros still says she has the answer to these problems.

“But the reason, we’ve been seeing this border migrant crisis... one, is because we have people like Henry Cuellar and Republicans who are basically coming up with this political theater who are trying to score political points here.”

Many politicians, like the governor of Florida, are blaming the Joe Biden administration for the immigration problem, but Cisneros feels she can still add to the bigger picture.

“We’ focusing on the number of apprehensions, but we’re looking at the unique encounters because returning people into Mexico because of the Trump relics, the policies suggest Title 42 right now which is basically, we are seeing these attempts over and over again because people are desperate to come into this country.”

On the Republican side, Sandra Whitten, is expected to run again, as well.

