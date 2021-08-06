LISD holds back to school health event

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With school weeks away, parents are getting supplies ready for the new school year.

At a health clinic on Friday morning that was held by LISD, KGNS spoke to parents about how they are preparing to send their kids back to school for the first time in a year.

“It’s scary.”

Not only is Nicole Austin worried about getting school supplies for her two kids, but now she has another concern…. With so many kids under the age of 12 not able to get the COVID-19 vaccine yet, and many concerns on the table, that’s another reason some organizations decided to step in.

“Because you don’t even know what to expect. Or how safe they’re going to be at school.”

LISD, Driscoll Health Plan, and other organizations had a message for those parents who are feeling hesitant about sending their kids back.

“We know it’s very important for them to keep updated with their check up and go and see their PCP and go and see their health issues,” said Reymundo Cruz.

They decided to help by providing kids with essentials.

As parents are driving by, they can be given either a backpack or other school supplies, depending on how many students are inside the vehicle.

Organizers distributed more than 600 backpacks and hundreds of more school supplies were distributed.

“We know that it’s important to give back now that all students are actually going to school,” said Cruz. “Especially with our first real school time this year.”

As for Nicole, she continues to be hopeful about her two kids staying safe, even as the delta variant surges.

“I think they should be vaccinated. It’d be awesome if they could already come up with a vaccination for children under 12.”

Currently, both Pfizer and Moderna are running clinical vaccine trials in young children, but vaccines are still not available for kids under 12. b

On Thursday, United Independent School District had an immunization clinic for it’s students where organizations like Driscoll Health Plan were also involved.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.