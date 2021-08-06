Advertisement

LISD welcomes new educators to its district

LISD Middle School New Teachers at the New Teacher’s Orientation.
LISD Middle School New Teachers at the New Teacher’s Orientation.(LISD)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local school district is starting the school year on the right foot by adding several educators to its team.

LISD welcomed 40 teachers to the district during its teacher orientation which took place at J.C. Martin Elementary School.

First year teachers were introduced and welcomed to the district by Superintendent Dr. Sylvia G. Rios.

This past week, the new teachers heard presentations from various LISD departments, teacher organizations and fellow educators.

They were informed about topics regarding employee policies as well as the district’s COVID-19 safety procedures.

The new group of educators is comprised of first-year teachers, as well as teachers who are returning to the profession or have worked outside of the district.

This new group will join all other LISD educators at staff development trainings in their specific content areas and also take part in the school districts back to school convocation on Wednesday at the Sames Auto Arena.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Van crash kills 10 suspected undocumented migrants
Van carrying 29 passengers kills 10 in crash as passengers in car believed to be undocumented immigrants
Mayor Sylvester Turner
Houston reinstates mask mandate for city
Susan of Beeville
South Texas resident hits jackpot at Lucky Eagle Casino
Heavy police presence reported at Walmart
Heavy police presence reported at Walmart
24-year-old Jesus Abraham Vallejo
Man wanted for pulling gun on woman

Latest News

Car crashes into backyard pool
Car crashes into backyard pool and flees on foot
Agents rescue individuals from grain hopper train
Agents rescue individuals from grain hopper railcars
Simone and Jordan return home from the Olympics
Simone Biles returns home to Texas
Patients can receive in-home monoclonal therapy
Monoclonal anti-body therapy available for COVID-19 patients