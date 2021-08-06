LISD welcomes new educators to its district

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local school district is starting the school year on the right foot by adding several educators to its team.

LISD welcomed 40 teachers to the district during its teacher orientation which took place at J.C. Martin Elementary School.

First year teachers were introduced and welcomed to the district by Superintendent Dr. Sylvia G. Rios.

This past week, the new teachers heard presentations from various LISD departments, teacher organizations and fellow educators.

They were informed about topics regarding employee policies as well as the district’s COVID-19 safety procedures.

The new group of educators is comprised of first-year teachers, as well as teachers who are returning to the profession or have worked outside of the district.

This new group will join all other LISD educators at staff development trainings in their specific content areas and also take part in the school districts back to school convocation on Wednesday at the Sames Auto Arena.

