Local food bank to hold emergency food drive

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Regional Food Bank will be helping families put a meal on the table Friday morning.

They will be having an emergency food distribution on Friday morning at 8 a.m.

It will be taking place at the 2800 block of Anna Avenue.

People who show up must present a valid form of photo ID, wear a protective face covering, and drive up in a vehicle with an empty trunk.

It will go on while supplies last.

There can’t be more than two families in the vehicle at a time.

