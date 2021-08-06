Local food bank to hold emergency food drive
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Regional Food Bank will be helping families put a meal on the table Friday morning.
They will be having an emergency food distribution on Friday morning at 8 a.m.
It will be taking place at the 2800 block of Anna Avenue.
People who show up must present a valid form of photo ID, wear a protective face covering, and drive up in a vehicle with an empty trunk.
It will go on while supplies last.
There can’t be more than two families in the vehicle at a time.
Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.