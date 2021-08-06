Monoclonal anti-body therapy available for COVID-19 patients

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Fire Department says an in-home monoclonal antibody therapy is available at no cost to the patients.

The treatment is to help those affected by COVID-19.

The requirements to get this treatment is a positive PCR test/ a referral from a physician, nurse practitioner, or physician assistant.

Patients also must be within ten days of diagnosis.

For more information you can call 1-800-742-5990.

