Monoclonal anti-body therapy available for COVID-19 patients

Patients can receive in-home monoclonal therapy
Patients can receive in-home monoclonal therapy
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Fire Department says an in-home monoclonal antibody therapy is available at no cost to the patients.

The treatment is to help those affected by COVID-19.

The requirements to get this treatment is a positive PCR test/ a referral from a physician, nurse practitioner, or physician assistant.

Patients also must be within ten days of diagnosis.

For more information you can call 1-800-742-5990.

