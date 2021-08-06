Motorcycle accident on Santa Maria sends man to hospital

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Fire officials are reporting an overnight accident that sent a biker to the hospital.

The incident happened at around 10 p.m. on Thursday night when the Laredo Fire Department was called out to the intersection of Santa Maria and Lafayette.

Crews arrived and found a man in his 20s at the scene.

He was treated and taken to LMC in serious condition.

