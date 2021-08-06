Advertisement

Motorcycle accident on Santa Maria sends man to hospital

(WLUC)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Fire officials are reporting an overnight accident that sent a biker to the hospital.

The incident happened at around 10 p.m. on Thursday night when the Laredo Fire Department was called out to the intersection of Santa Maria and Lafayette.

Crews arrived and found a man in his 20s at the scene.

He was treated and taken to LMC in serious condition.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Van crash kills 10 suspected undocumented migrants
Van carrying 29 passengers kills 10 in crash as passengers in car believed to be undocumented immigrants
Susan of Beeville
South Texas resident hits jackpot at Lucky Eagle Casino
Heavy police presence reported at Walmart
Heavy police presence reported at Walmart
Mayor Sylvester Turner
Houston reinstates mask mandate for city
24-year-old Jesus Abraham Vallejo
Man wanted for pulling gun on woman

Latest News

El Puesto serving up some good eats
Friday night eats: Grab some tacos and smoked drinks!
El Puesto
El Puesto serving up more than drinks
Cycling event to honor local advocate
Saturday cycling event seeks to honor biking advocate
Boys and Girls Club
Judge to donate shoes to kids at Boys & Girls Club