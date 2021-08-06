Advertisement

New Chick-fil-a opens with local support

New Chick-fil-a opens
New Chick-fil-a opens(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 6, 2021
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredoans looking to eat more chicken will have another place to do so.

Our own Richard “Heatwave” Berler was on hand to cut the ribbon at the new chick-fil-a restaurant over on San Dario Avenue.

It’s actually the relocation of the drive-through restaurant that used to be on McPherson road.

Heatwave was joined by several local leaders and community members to help open a spot that’s going to be pretty popular.

