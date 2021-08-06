Saturday cycling event seeks to honor biking advocate

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - This weekend, you might see several cyclists rolling around town in memory of a biking advocate.

The City of Laredo Parks along with Pro Bike, Border Patrol, Laredo Police and L&F Distributors are inviting the community to a bike clinic in remembrance of Michael Doyle of Pro Bike.

Cyclists are invited to come out and show their support to a local staple in the cycling community.

The event is scheduled to take place Saturday at 8:30 a.m. at Father McNaboe Park.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.