Saturday cycling event seeks to honor biking advocate
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 5:52 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - This weekend, you might see several cyclists rolling around town in memory of a biking advocate.
The City of Laredo Parks along with Pro Bike, Border Patrol, Laredo Police and L&F Distributors are inviting the community to a bike clinic in remembrance of Michael Doyle of Pro Bike.
Cyclists are invited to come out and show their support to a local staple in the cycling community.
The event is scheduled to take place Saturday at 8:30 a.m. at Father McNaboe Park.
