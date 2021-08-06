Advertisement

Simone Biles returns home to Texas

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Olympic gymnasts Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles are back home.

The pair arriving to a hero’s welcome at Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport Thursday.

Dozens of adoring fans went wild as Biles and Chiles walked off the plane.

The women were then greeted parade-style in their hometown of Spring, Texas.

Signs were put up around the community in anticipation of the celebration.

The women earned silver medals as part of the U.S. team’s all-around competition.

Biles also won bronze for her performance on the balance beam.

