TAMIU receives nearly $32 million in federal funds

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Rep. Henry Cuellar announced that the federal funds for TAMIU will be used to train and increase the number of SANE nurses serving Laredo; to support students and faculty in their return to campus post-pandemic; to fund Pharmacology, Physiology, and Biological Chemistry Research; to support open education resources and textbooks.

The total amount of funds announced were $31,860,805.

The funds will be distributed in the following ways:

$1,399,543 for the nurses through TAMIU’s Advanced Nurse Education-Sexual Nurse Assault Examiner program (ANE-SANE)

$29,210,965 in American Rescue Plan funds

$1,001,000 for Pharmacology, Physiology, and Biological Chemistry Research

$249,297 for the purchase of open educational resources through the library

The ANE-SANE funds, awarded by the United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as a three-year continuation grant, will be used to train nurses through TAMIU’s Advanced Nurse Education-Sexual Nurse Assault Examiner program (ANE-SANE). TAMIU will receive the first phase of $450,372 this year.

TAMIU first began its participation in the SANE program in October 2018, and after much success, will be expanding and extending its program through these federal funds.

The program focuses on providing physical and mental health care services to sexual assault survivors and on training nurses on evidence collection that can lead to higher prosecution rates.

The American Rescue Plan funds include money for student emergency aid grants, TAMIU textbooks, student support, instructional support, and campus safety. More specifically, the federal funds will cover all textbooks for the fall 2021 semester, over $1 million in institutional debt forgiveness for students, payroll for supplemental instructors and tutors, and COVID-19 supplies for vaccination incentives, disinfection services, and testing/contact tracing/vaccine administration personnel.

The research enhancement funding was awarded through the National Institute of General Medicine Studies and will support the analysis and research of a study regarding the Effect of Age and Level of Body Fatness in Hispanic adults. The funding will be distributed over 4 years. TAMIU will receive the first $250,250 this year.

The funding for open educational resources is awarded through the Institute of Museum and Library Sciences (IMLS). The IMLS is an independent federal agency providing library grants, museum grants, policy development, and research. In 2020, it awarded $280.6 million through grantmaking, research, and policy development to advance, support, and empower America’s museums, libraries, and related organizations.

