Teenager sent to hospital after accident with trailer

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A multi-vehicle accident left one person injured on Friday afternoon.

Laredo Fire Department crews responded to the intersection of Spivey and Killam Industrial for an accident involving a car and a tractor trailer.

When paramedics arrived, they found a 17-year-old male who was treated and sent to Doctors Hospital in serious condition.

The driver of the tractor trailer refused treatment.

