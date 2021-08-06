Teenager sent to hospital after accident with trailer

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A multi-vehicle accident left one person injured on Friday afternoon.

Laredo Fire Department crews responded to the intersection of Spivey and Killam Industrial for an accident involving a car and a tractor trailer.

When paramedics arrived, they found a 17-year-old male who was treated and sent to Doctors Hospital in serious condition.

The driver of the tractor trailer refused treatment.

