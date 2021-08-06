Advertisement

Texas Education Agency offers new COVID-19 guidance

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Texas Education Agency released new COVID-19 guidance on Thursday.

In the document, the TEA states that schools must notify their local health authority and the Texas Department of State Health Services of COVID-19 cases.

But, schools are no longer required to conduct contact tracing.

If a school does contact trace, parents can still choose to send a child to school if they were in close contact with an infected student.

If a student tests positive for COVID-19, schools are allowed to offer remote instruction for that student for up to 20 days.

The mask mandate remains in effect however, if someone chooses to wear a mask, they are allowed to do so,

The new guidance goes into effect immediately.

