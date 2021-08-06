When it rains it pours

Advertisement

By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 5:01 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - After days of reporting chances of showers, we finally got a significant amount of rain.

We started our Friday morning, with lightning and thunder and some severe rainfall.

Temperatures will start in 70s but it could feel warmer due to that high humidity.

Expect a high of 96 and a 30 percent chance of rain which should diminish by the afternoon.

On Saturday, expect things to get heated, as we anticipate a high of 99 and possibly even 100 degrees.

We’ll start the last week of summer for most students in the triple digits and expect nothing but hot and humid conditions.

Although school is about to start, keep in mind, we are still in the summer season. It won’t end until possibly late October.

