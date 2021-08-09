Advertisement

City to proclaim Breastfeeding Awareness Month

(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 5:54 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo will proclaim the month of August as Breastfeeding Awareness Month today.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, it’s important that new mothers breastfeed exclusively for the first six months, followed by breastfeeding combined with introducing other foods.

In observance of the national campaign, the Laredo health department will be bringing awareness on the health benefits of breastfeeding.

The City will educate the community on the importance to implement mother-friendly worksites and guide others to do the same.

