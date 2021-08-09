Endless summer stretching on and on

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - While summer vacation may be coming to an end, the summer temperatures aren’t going away anytime soon...

On Monday we’ll start out in the upper 70s and see a high of about 102 degrees by the afternoon.

Now, we’ll repeat this pattern on Tuesday and Wednesday with little to no cloud-coverage.

We could see temperatures start to decrease in the latter part of the week by a degree or two.

Expect a high of 99 on Thursday and Friday.

As we head into the weekend, we could see those chances of rain make a comeback once again.

Expect temperatures in the upper 90s along with a 20 percent chance of rain.

It’s too early to tell but students could see a wet and humid first day of school next week.

