Endless summer stretching on and on
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 5:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - While summer vacation may be coming to an end, the summer temperatures aren’t going away anytime soon...
On Monday we’ll start out in the upper 70s and see a high of about 102 degrees by the afternoon.
Now, we’ll repeat this pattern on Tuesday and Wednesday with little to no cloud-coverage.
We could see temperatures start to decrease in the latter part of the week by a degree or two.
Expect a high of 99 on Thursday and Friday.
As we head into the weekend, we could see those chances of rain make a comeback once again.
Expect temperatures in the upper 90s along with a 20 percent chance of rain.
It’s too early to tell but students could see a wet and humid first day of school next week.
