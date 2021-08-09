Advertisement

Video shows migrants rushing into tractor-trailer

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An exclusive video obtained by KGNS shows just how many migrants pass through our area illegally.

This video captured Friday afternoon at Wooster St., off Zapata Highway, you can see a parked silver tractor-trailer letting migrants in.

Dozens of men, women, and possibly even children can be seen getting inside -- many of them piling on top of each other just for a spot.

The video is sped up but it took roughly five to ten minutes for every single person to enter.

