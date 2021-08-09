Hometown Heroes: Encinal Police Department handles migrant influx, COVID, and community matters

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s a small town where everybody knows your name – if you live there.

The town has seen an influx of illegal activity, especially human smuggling.

On their social media, they not only share how they stop crime but how they give back.

Thirty miles north of Laredo, you’ll come across the city of Encinal.

It’s sign says only 500 people live there, but it’s grown almost double its size.

You could miss it if you’re driving on I-35, but for Officer Angel Esparza, it’s much more than a tiny town.

“A lot of people pass by here and they know Encinal as the place with the two gas stations here on the side of the road. They really don’t look to the left and see that – we have a great community here.”

Encinal has not only felt the impact of the pandemic but the migrant influx as well.

“Small department, big city problems,” he said.

The number of human smuggling cases has gone up.

This is video of an incident in April where dozens of men were found cramped together into a pickup truck.

Pablo Balboa III, a Patrol Lieutenant with the Encinal Police Department, says, “It’s important to show them firsthand that this is how they were, they this how they are being smuggled. These are the conditions that they were in.”

Patrol Lieutenant Pablo Balboa III says, at times, the smugglers behind the wheel end up being someone underage.

Only July 3rd, Encinal police tried to stop this car on a traffic violation, and as it came to a pause, several people got out and ran.

A chase ensued and the driver turned out to be a teenager under the age of 16.

With such a big problem just how many officers do they have?

“There are five part-time officers. We got 6 to 8 reserve officers,” Officer Esparza told us.

Officer Esparza says they do get help – especially in Webb County by the sheriff’s department and other federal agencies.

Velma Davila, the City Manager and Police Administrator, says, “People don’t understand that these guys work 16 hours a day. All the officers.”

She says the help from the state has kept their department going.

“Without these grants and the partnership from Border Patrol, they would not be able to be out here more,” she mentioned.

Officer Esparza says, “Crime doesn’t stop, people still need us. We have to adapt and improvise. We overcome those challenges, to fulfill our duties.”

But it’s not all about crime.

Scrolling down their Facebook page, you won’t only see arrests or smuggling busts, much of it shows how they interact with people in the community --especially the little ones.

“There’s nothing wrong with pulling over, introducing yourself, and playing a game of ball with them. Or showing them lights or sirens,” Officer Esparza said.

With thousands following them on social media, they know they have big challenges to overcome but are determined to pull through.

“This is a very small community, that doesn’t have resources that larger communities have to offer to them. So the simplest little interaction with them can cause a ripple effect.”

Other events they host are their monthly food bank drive and just recently they collected school supplies.

If you know of any Hometown Heroes that deserve recognition on our show, you can e-mail me at alex.cano@kgns.Tv

