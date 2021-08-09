Advertisement

LISD approves of relaxed dress code

LISD approves of relaxed dress code
LISD approves of relaxed dress code(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With students heading back to the classrooms next week, a local school district is making some minor changes so that students are more comfortable when they walk through the doors.

The LISD Board of Trustees recently approved a more relaxed dress code for the start of this school year.

LISD says because of the financial strains the pandemic may have had on its families, the board has decided to relax its dress code for the students.

Students will now have the option to wear any color shirt with logos and designs as well as jeans and colored shoes.

Veronica Castillon with LISD says the most important thing is that they come dressed and ready to learn on the first day of school.

“This year we are allowing our students to wear tennis shoes that have some color on them we are also allowing t-shirts that have messages on them or graphics in the front however we are going to making sure that those messages are appropriate and that there is nothing offensive on them.”

Parents and students who would like more information on what is allowed and what is not allowed can head on over to our website and click on the article link.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident on Saunders lands man in hospital
Saturday morning accident sends man to hospital
UISD following new TEA guidelines
UISD explains how they seek to incorporate TEA Guidelines in new school year
Car crashes onto south Laredo property
Car crashes onto south Laredo property
Migrants rush into tractor-trailer in Laredo
Video shows migrants rushing into tractor-trailer
City reports 793 active coronavirus cases

Latest News

Woman injured after shooting over the weekend
Woman injured after shooting over the weekend
UISD following new TEA guidelines
UISD explains how they seek to incorporate TEA Guidelines in new school year
UISD following new TEA guidelines
UISD TEA Guidance
Mayor Saenz speaks on agreement made with Border Patrol
Mayor speaks on agreement made with Border Patrol