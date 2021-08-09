LISD approves of relaxed dress code

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With students heading back to the classrooms next week, a local school district is making some minor changes so that students are more comfortable when they walk through the doors.

The LISD Board of Trustees recently approved a more relaxed dress code for the start of this school year.

LISD says because of the financial strains the pandemic may have had on its families, the board has decided to relax its dress code for the students.

Students will now have the option to wear any color shirt with logos and designs as well as jeans and colored shoes.

Veronica Castillon with LISD says the most important thing is that they come dressed and ready to learn on the first day of school.

“This year we are allowing our students to wear tennis shoes that have some color on them we are also allowing t-shirts that have messages on them or graphics in the front however we are going to making sure that those messages are appropriate and that there is nothing offensive on them.”

Parents and students who would like more information on what is allowed and what is not allowed can head on over to our website and click on the article link.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.