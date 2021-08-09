Parents speak out against requiring masks at Blessed Sacrament

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Diocese of Laredo welcomed its students back to classes on Monday with many health guidelines for both students and staff.

Given that Governor Greg Abbott’s orders say school districts cannot mandate a mask policy, it’s not the same case for private schools who are not funded by the state.

Some local parents are refusing to send their kids to school with a face covering, saying the costs outweigh the benefits and it has led them to go as far as withdrawing their kids.

“I don’t like wearing masks, it doesn’t make me feel right,” said Kaitlyn, a student. “It doesn’t make me feel the real me.”

The bell rang Monday morning, but not for the Garcia kids who instead had to pick up their bags and say goodbye to their friends.

“We’re just going to withdraw our kids.”

The decision to require masks for in person classes drove the Garcia family to pull their kids out of Blessed Sacrament.

After more than a year of strict mask policies, these parents believe that by now it should be optional.

“All we want and what we think is fair is for the family to have choice,” said Chris Garcia.

However, with more than half of the student body back, school officials say the health guidelines in place due to COVID-19 are some of which hundreds of families at Blessed Sacrament are in favor of.

“All parents have been informed, and I have been informing them all throughout the summer,” said Selma Santos. “But I can tell you that they’re all in agreement. And they’re happy the school is taking protocols.”

Santos, the principal of Blessed Sacrament says parents not in agreement do have other options.

“If it’s difficult and they find the protocol that we have in place difficult, they have a choice. Whether to go virtual or face to face.”

While school officials think masking is key to avoid the spread, these parents continue thinking it should be left up to the parents to decide.

“Our only solution is to withdraw our kids out of a school they love, out of a school we love,” said Chris Garcia.

School officials say they will continue to enforce health protocols to keep its students and staff safe.

More than 300 students that went back to class on Monday were complying with the mask requirement.

Some of the other health protocols in place at Blessed Sacrament are desks three feet apart, temperature checks, and water fountains are closed.

There’s still a third of students who are staying home and still doing virtual learning.

