Saturday morning accident sends man to hospital
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating an accident that happened in central Laredo over the weekend.
The incident happened on Saturday morning at around 2 a.m. when a car crashed into a building at the 300 block of Saunders.
The Laredo Fire Department arrived and found a man in his 20s at the scene.
He was taken to LMC in serious condition.
Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.