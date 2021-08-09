Saturday morning accident sends man to hospital

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating an accident that happened in central Laredo over the weekend.

The incident happened on Saturday morning at around 2 a.m. when a car crashed into a building at the 300 block of Saunders.

The Laredo Fire Department arrived and found a man in his 20s at the scene.

He was taken to LMC in serious condition.

