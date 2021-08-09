Advertisement

UISD to distribute school schedules for returning students

By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - UISD’s returning middle school and high school students will be able to pick up their class schedules.

On Monday, Aug. 9, UISD will distribute school schedules for 8th graders from 10 a.m. to noon and then again from 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Ninth grade schedules will be available from 8:30 to 11:30 and then again from 1 to 5:30 p.m.

And Step Academy will also be available today from 10 to noon and then from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Schedules will be accessible through the Tyler Parent portal.

For more information you can call 956-473-6201.

