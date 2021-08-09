UISD explains how they seek to incorporate TEA Guidelines in new school year

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - From mask-wearing to contact-tracing protocols, the Texas Education Agency (TEA) released new COVID health guidelines with less than two weeks before the new school year.

A local school district is sharing what they will do to abide by those regulations and how they will incorporate them.

Many would say that the new TEA COVID guidelines are a less restrictive approach than last year’s.

In the new guidelines, TEA reaffirms that students must attend classes in person and masks can be worn by those who want to but cannot be required in Texas schools.

Should a student, teacher, or other staff member test positive for the virus, the district must notify its local health department and the Texas Department of State Health Services but does not have to notify parents.

However, Laredo’s largest school district, United ISD, says it will.

UISD’s Deputy Superintendent for Administration & Operations Gloria Rendon said, “We are not required as per TEA guidance. However, our manual does have that we will notify the parents of the children who had close contact with a COVID positive person.”

The new guidelines also say school systems will not be required to contact trace.

During an interview on KGNS’ Digital News Desk—Gloria Rendon said they will keep contact tracing.

“That is important for us. That is how we can mitigate the spread of the coronavirus in our school systems by quarantining individuals who have close contact.”

Remote instruction may be provided to students who test positive for COVID, or unvaccinated students who come in contact with the virus for a maximum of 20 days through the entire school year.

“The state gave us the go-ahead. The instruction has to be 4 hours a day, they have to log in at the time of ADA or attendance accounting.”

TEA also telling schools teachers can not be concurrent teaching —meaning a teacher can not be teaching an in-person and virtual class at the same time.

Rendon says changes should be expected since the COVID situation is always evolving.

UISD has also put a pause on accepting transfer students until it has a better estimate of how many students will be returning for the new school year.

