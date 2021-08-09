Advertisement

UISD high school dress code awaits approval

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - After sending out a dress code notice in error last Friday, UISD says it still needs approval.

The district is waiting on its board to approve its proposed dress code.

So far, the district is under standard dress code like they have in any other year.

However, the district is thinking of making changes to one group of students for one big reason.

“So tomorrow they’ll go ahead and make a call on whether or not it will be approved, and this will only be for high school level students because that age group is having a hard time finding uniforms in their sizes,” said Lauren Cavazos. “So that is why we had to consider revising that. So that is, again, upon board approval.”

Dress codes for elementary and middle school students will not change.

If a change is approved, it would only affect high school students.

