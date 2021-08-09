Woman injured after shooting over the weekend

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo police responded to a shooting that left one woman injured over the weekend.

When officers arrived to the scene, they were informed that the victim was no longer at the residence.

Shortly after, officers learned that the victim had been taken to an emergency room.

According to the police, the individuals who drove the woman to get medical attention quickly fled as soon as she was dropped off.

The victim remains in stable condition.

“At this particular point, the gunshot victim is a woman, whose identified as a 42-old woman,” said Investigator Joe Baeza. “She was taken immediately into surgery for her injuries. She received a gunshot wound to her upper torso. She is serious, but in stable, condition and is expected to survive.”

Police have identified a person of interest, but no arrests have been made as of yet.

The case remains under investigation.

