7 Day Forecast

By Richard Berler
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A large upper level high pressure system associated with dry warm air aloft extends from the eastern gulf states westward across Texas. The exception to mostly clear skies is scattered sea breeze showers from the upper Texas coast eastward, and thundershowers rooted to the heated high terrain of northern Mexico and the Trans Pecos. The upper level high will remain in place for most of the 7 day forecast period, and will continue to bring mostly clear skies with seasonably hot temperatures. Weather features that could change our weather are tracking well to the north, and well to the south of our hot dry airmass. Although the airmass as a whole ids dry, a shallow layer of humid gulf air is making for a hot and fairly humid combo for us at the bottom of the atmosphere.

I’m expecting mostly clear, breezy, and humid tonight, low in the upper 70′s. Partly to mostly sunny Tuesday through the week, weekend, and likely into next week, highs in the upper 90′s to around 100.

