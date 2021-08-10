Can someone please save us from temperatures at 101?

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Students who are heading back to the classrooms are going to need some sunblock and maybe an umbrella to shield them from the sun!

On Tuesday, we’ll start out in the upper 70s and see a high of about 101.

Things will fluctuate between 102 and 101 for the next couple of days with little to no cloud coverage.

Things will cool down just a tad as we head into Friday.

We are expecting a high of 99 degrees.

Now as we head into the weekend, those 90 degree temperatures will stay with us along with a 20 percent chance of rain all throughout the weekend.

Next week, we could start the first day of school with some chances of rain.

