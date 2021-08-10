Advertisement

Car buyers: high prices are here to stay

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - If you’re in the market for a new car —buckle up for higher prices.

New and used vehicles are near record highs due to a surge in demand.

Combined with a tight supply, many in the auto industry now believe the high prices are here to stay.

And dealers are shifting the business model, with less inventory on the lots and more advance-ordering of new models.

