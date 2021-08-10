City to provide vouchers for spaying and neutering pets

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - There’s some good news for pet owners... the City of Laredo will soon be providing a discount for specific pet services.

At some of Laredo’s local veterinary clinics, the cost for pet owners to spay and neuter is anywhere between $90 to more than $200 for the surgery alone, but pretty soon this cost will be lowered for many pet owners through a spay and neuter program brought by the City of Laredo.

Last Tuesday at a special called city council meeting, the interim Animal Care Services director Karina Elizondo confirmed that the animal shelter continues to be overpopulated.

This comes after Elizondo stated that more than 7,000 animals have been brought to the facility since October.

To help this issue, $50,000 will be for the spay and neuter program where vouchers will be used to lower the cost of spaying and neutering at local veterinarian clinics.

Sandra Leyendecker, veterinarian from Critter Care, says she will be accepting the vouchers at her clinic, hoping this makes a difference in the community

“I’m the veterinarian for the city and the shelter and it is very heartbreaking to see how many people dump animals because they don’t want them anymore, or they’re running loose in the street because someone had a cute puppy when it was little and then they dumped it out on the street.”

She’s hoping people take advantage of the coupons once they become available to avoid having less stray animals in our streets.

“You get one female stray cat, you feel sorry for it and feed it and it has a litter of kitties... and one of those cats can have three or four kitties a year. You can go from having one cat to 20 stray cats in a couple of years.”

It hasn’t been determined yet how much the voucher will cover, but it may be anywhere from $100 to $150 depending on how much veterinarians would be willing to accept these vouchers for.

City leaders say this is all in an effort to encourage the community to spay and neuter their pets.

Additionally, $50,000 will be going to cleaning services at the Laredo Animal Care Services, and $35,000 was approved for an overtime increase for staff at the animal shelter.

