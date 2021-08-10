Comedians team up for 9/11 tribute

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With September less than a month away, a few big-name comedians are joining forces to honor the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Yesterday, comedians Jon Stewart and Pete Davidson announced that they are organizing an event called “NYC Still Rising After Twenty Years: A Comedy Celebration.”

The one-night-only event is set for September 12th at Madison Square Garden.

Comics including Amy Schumer, Bill Burn, Dave Chappelle, Wanda Sykes, and Jimmy Fallon have signed on.

