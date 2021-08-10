Dallas school district announces mask mandate

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The Dallas Independent School District has decided to make facemasks mandatory at all of its campuses.

The superintendent made the announcement on Monday.

The decision from the area’s largest school district comes as the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus spreads in north Texas.

The mask mandate applies to students, staff and visitors when on district property.

The superintendent says he is still working on what consequences people will face if they don’t mask up.

Dallas ISD Superintendent Michael Hinojosa stated, “Effective tomorrow, I’m issuing a temporary order that everyone on campus will be wearing a mask... staff, students, families and visitors.” “In addition to that, unlike last year, we had the opportunity to pivot for virtual instruction. There is no virtual option at this time, however I am having my team look at a virtual option to see if we can pull it off.”

The superintendent went on to says he doesn’t want to lose students to homeschooling, charter, or private schools.

Again, Hinojosa is stressing that his decision is temporary.

