Advertisement

Dallas school district announces mask mandate

By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The Dallas Independent School District has decided to make facemasks mandatory at all of its campuses.

The superintendent made the announcement on Monday.

The decision from the area’s largest school district comes as the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus spreads in north Texas.

The mask mandate applies to students, staff and visitors when on district property.

The superintendent says he is still working on what consequences people will face if they don’t mask up.

Dallas ISD Superintendent Michael Hinojosa stated, “Effective tomorrow, I’m issuing a temporary order that everyone on campus will be wearing a mask... staff, students, families and visitors.” “In addition to that, unlike last year, we had the opportunity to pivot for virtual instruction. There is no virtual option at this time, however I am having my team look at a virtual option to see if we can pull it off.”

The superintendent went on to says he doesn’t want to lose students to homeschooling, charter, or private schools.

Again, Hinojosa is stressing that his decision is temporary.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents speak out against requiring masks at Blessed Sacrament
Parents speak out against requiring masks at Blessed Sacrament
Woman injured after shooting over the weekend
Woman injured after shooting over the weekend
LISD approves of relaxed dress code
LISD approves of relaxed dress code
Migrants rush into tractor-trailer in Laredo
Video shows migrants rushing into tractor-trailer
UISD high school dress code awaits approval
UISD high school dress code awaits approval

Latest News

City proclaims breastfeeding awareness month
City proclaims Breastfeeding Awareness Month
New and used cars at an all-time high
Car buyers: high prices are here to stay
New and used cars at an all-time high
High car prices
Job openings at an al-time high
Job openings hit record high
Job openings at an al-time high
Job openings hit record high