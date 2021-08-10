Advertisement

Gov. Abbott announces actions to slow rising COVID-19 cases

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With Texas having a rise in COVID-19 cases, Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced a series of actions on Monday to slow down that rise.

Along with the Texas Health Services Department using staffing agencies to provide out-of-state medical personnel to help with covid operations at medical facilities, he also sent out a letter to the Texas Hospital Association asking hospitals to voluntarily postpone elective procedures so long as they do not result in death or the worsening of a patient’s condition.

This is being done in an effort to increase hospital capacity for COVID patients.

No word if Laredo’s hospitals will follow Governor Abbott’s recommendation.

