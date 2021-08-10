Harmony students return to class

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It may be the second day of the week, but Harmony Schools are starting the first day of school today!

The charter school system will be starting the new year with a district name change and a new superintendent.

The charter school has announced it has been renamed Harmony Public School’s South Texas District.

Another notable change is the district’s new superintendent Mr. Selcuk Bakir.

Mr. Bakir joined Harmony in 2010 as an Assistant Principal of Academics at Harmony School of Ingenuity-Houston.

We wish all of the students a very happy and safe first day back!

