Advertisement

Job openings hit record high

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The number of job openings hit a record high in June.

The labor department reported this morning employers were looking to fill 10.1 million jobs in June.

6.7 million workers were hired in June, up from 6 million in May.

The gap between openings and hiring suggests firms are struggling to find workers.

There are several possible factors keeping some workers on the sideline, including lingering health concerns, difficulty finding childcare, and expanded federal jobless aid.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents speak out against requiring masks at Blessed Sacrament
Parents speak out against requiring masks at Blessed Sacrament
Woman injured after shooting over the weekend
Woman injured after shooting over the weekend
LISD approves of relaxed dress code
LISD approves of relaxed dress code
Migrants rush into tractor-trailer in Laredo
Video shows migrants rushing into tractor-trailer
UISD high school dress code awaits approval
UISD high school dress code awaits approval

Latest News

Amazon will now intervene in product disputes between marketplace sellers and customers when...
Amazon to pay damages for dangerous items sold on its site
The 69-30 tally provides momentum for this first phase of Biden’s “Build Back Better”...
Senate approves $1T bipartisan infrastructure bill
FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York's Yankee Stadium,...
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigning over sexual harassment
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington,...
LIVE: Biden makes remarks on infrastructure bill's passing in the Senate
Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he will resign in 14 days.
Cuomo to step down, resign