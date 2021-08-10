Job openings hit record high

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The number of job openings hit a record high in June.

The labor department reported this morning employers were looking to fill 10.1 million jobs in June.

6.7 million workers were hired in June, up from 6 million in May.

The gap between openings and hiring suggests firms are struggling to find workers.

There are several possible factors keeping some workers on the sideline, including lingering health concerns, difficulty finding childcare, and expanded federal jobless aid.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.