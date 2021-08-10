Laredo College explains its new incentive programs

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo College is giving students a chance to go back to school without the burden of debt.

The college is wiping out debt for students who still owed the college money and were enrolled at some point from March 13th of last year.

The program allows students to enroll for the fall semester without having to worry about paying any past due amounts they may owe.

About 700 students will benefit from the program.

Laredo College is one of several colleges across the state that will offer this type of incentive, which has been made possible through federal funding.

“If for one reason or another that was Covid related -- they ended up owing money to the college -- the college will write off that debt. In essence, it gives an opportunity for the student to start college on a clean slate not owing the college a single penny and hopefully facilitating access to the college by not starting off with debt already,” Dr. Federico Solis, Vice President of Student Success and Enrollment for Laredo College told us.

In addition to tuition forgiveness, Laredo College will also be giving tuition discounts for students enrolling this fall.

Students are encouraged to call the school if they have any questions about either of the programs.

