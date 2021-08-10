LISD receives back to school training

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Hundreds of local teachers are getting schooled on some of the best practices of teaching just before students return to the classrooms.

On Monday morning teachers from several LISD elementary schools took part in a back-to-school training at the Sames Auto Arena.

Teachers got a presentation by renowned teacher Sean Caine who discussed some of the best learning methods and updated ideas on educated in the classroom.

Education experts like Myrtala Ramirez believe that this year it is imperative for teachers to be equipped with all the knowledge and skills needed to help students succeed after over a year of dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

Ramirez says, “Our children have endured a lot of stress during the pandemic, and these are tips for the teachers to be able to use during the year to help them deal with everything that they went through, so he’s giving us a lot of important things to do in the morning and throughout the day with our students.”

The series of trainings will continue on Tuesday and then on Wednesday the school district will hold its back to school convocation.

The district will also hold meet the teacher night on Thursday, August 12th.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.